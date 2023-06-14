Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.92 Million in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ONE Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,907,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

