Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $6.31 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $95.88 and a 12-month high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

