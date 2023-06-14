Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $6.64 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

