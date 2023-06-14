Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $7.01 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $452.33 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.08 and a 200-day moving average of $470.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

