Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $7.65 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Avista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Avista by 2,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avista by 1,330.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 388,557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 608.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 427,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $12,492,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.93%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

