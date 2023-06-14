Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 727,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Trading Up 5.3 %

ATUS opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.