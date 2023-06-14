Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 173,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.