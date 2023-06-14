Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after buying an additional 872,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 721,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.