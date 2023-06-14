Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

