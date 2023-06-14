Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,045.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,493 shares of company stock worth $4,620,021. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $168.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

