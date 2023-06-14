Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,809,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

