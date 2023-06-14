Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

BWXT opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.