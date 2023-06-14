Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

