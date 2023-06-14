Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 588,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 236.67%.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

