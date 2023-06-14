Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,413 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 562,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

