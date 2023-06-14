Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 366,448 Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 366,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.24% of Battalion Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Battalion Oil by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Battalion Oil by 126.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Price Performance

Shares of Battalion Oil stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.43. Battalion Oil had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Battalion Oil Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BATL. Roth Capital downgraded Battalion Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm cut Battalion Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Battalion Oil Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

