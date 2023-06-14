Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,259 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,259 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

