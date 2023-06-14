Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $4.83 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rollins by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,565 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROL opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

