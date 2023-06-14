Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

