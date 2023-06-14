Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of RXO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RXO opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RXO shares. Cowen started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.