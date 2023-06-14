Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 95,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.