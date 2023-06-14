Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 4.2 %

JEF stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,895,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.