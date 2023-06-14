JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.50

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.50 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.49). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 546,075 shares.

JKX Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

