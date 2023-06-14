Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.43

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.43 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.36). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,465,168 shares trading hands.
JUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 142 ($1.78) to GBX 168 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.17 ($1.70).
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.43. The stock has a market cap of £600.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
