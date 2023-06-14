KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Cowen lifted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,176 shares of company stock worth $7,533,736. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in KBR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in KBR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period.

KBR stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

