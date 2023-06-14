KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Cowen lifted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,176 shares of company stock worth $7,533,736. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KBR Price Performance
KBR stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KBR Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.
About KBR
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBR (KBR)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.