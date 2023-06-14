Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.95. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 6,411 shares changing hands.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.32.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.