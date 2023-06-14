Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.95. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 6,411 shares changing hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

