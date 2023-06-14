KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

