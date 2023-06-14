KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.5 %

KEY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

