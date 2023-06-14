Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.22. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 7,944 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.46.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
