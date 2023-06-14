Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.22. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 7,944 shares trading hands.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingstone Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.