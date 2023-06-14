Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,484 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 1.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $543,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,966,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.80.

KNSL stock opened at $352.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.00 and a 1 year high of $358.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

