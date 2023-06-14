Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $435.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.