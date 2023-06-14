Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. CL King boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.11.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.