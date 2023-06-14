L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.17% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LCAA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.66 million and a PE ratio of 148.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.