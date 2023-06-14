L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.17% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LCAA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.66 million and a PE ratio of 148.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.43.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
