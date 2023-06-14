Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $435.67. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.08.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

