Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMFGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leonardo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FINMF stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $12.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

