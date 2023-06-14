Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Leonardo Dividend Announcement

Leonardo Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

