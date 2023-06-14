LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of LivaNova worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

LivaNova stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

