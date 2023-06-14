Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

