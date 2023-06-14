Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lowered by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.36 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.30 and a 200-day moving average of $337.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

