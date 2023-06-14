Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

MMP opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

