Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,764,000 after buying an additional 2,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,845,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

