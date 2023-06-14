MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.05

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $17.30. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 57,932 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.
