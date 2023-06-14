Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.31

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $15.69. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 878 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

