Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.31

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $15.69. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 878 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.
