Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 241,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 815,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 283,075 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

