Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NYSE MRIN opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38.
About Marin Software
