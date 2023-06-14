Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MQ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Marqeta by 23.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 312.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

