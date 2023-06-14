Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

MA stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

