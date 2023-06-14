Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.14

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.14 and traded as low as $79.82. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 8,231,916 shares changing hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,053,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,382 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $160,874,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 407,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,258,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

