Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 128,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 65,034 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 185,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

