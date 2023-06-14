Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Melexis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. Melexis has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $73.20.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

